Awareness drive for eye donation held

An octogenarian couple — both retired professors of an arts college — pledged to donate their eyes and kick-started the Eye Donation Fortnight Awareness Campaign at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

The hospital, along with the Chennai District Blindness Control Society and the Greater Chennai Corporation, organised a continuing medical education programme as part of the campaign, observed from August 25 to September 8.

Corneal opacities, a leading causes of blindness, was preventable, and vision can be restored by corneal transplant. Competitions on the theme of eye donation awareness were held for college students. Among others, R. Jayanthi, dean of the hospital, was present, according to a press release.