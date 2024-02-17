Avadi City Police and Greater Chennai Police scotch rumours of child kidnappings

February 17, 2024 11:54 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Scotching rumours spread on social media platforms and WhatsApp about a group on the prowl to kidnap schoolchildren, the police have warned people to stop spreading such false information.

Such audio and video messages have been in circulation among people in Tiruvottiyur, Sathangadu, Royapuram, and Kodungaiyur since last Wednesday.

Subsequently, the Avadi City Police and the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) traced a woman in Sathangadu, who spread the message originally. She was let off with a warning since there was no mens rea involved in her actions.

Addressing reporters, K.S. Balla Krisshnnan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Red Hills, Avadi City Police, said messages about attempts to kidnap children were rumours and asked people not to believe them. Meanwhile, the GCP warned people against spreading such rumours.