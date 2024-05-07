GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Astrologer from Thiruvanmiyur abducted to Andhra Pradesh

The police are investigating based on a complaint from the victim’s wife

May 07, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old astrologer was allegedly abducted by four unidentified men in a car from Thiruvanmiyur to Andhra Pradesh. The police identified the victim as Sundaramurthy of Subramania Street in Thiruvanmiyur. On Monday evening, four men met with him. On the pretext of needing his services at a house in Thoraipakkam, they forced him to accompany them. Later, Mr. Sundaramurthy sent a text message to his wife Vijayalakshmi, informing her that the gang had abducted him to Andhra Pradesh. Ms. Vijayalakshmi lodged a complaint, and further investigation is on.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.