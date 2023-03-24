Ashwin to coach Chennai Corporation school children

March 24, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Starting April, cricketer R. Ashwin will provide coaching to Greater Chennai Corporation school students.

Thirty children will be selected next week for the cricket coaching programme which has been proposed to be conducted in Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam. The civic body has developed cricket infrastructure in the school under CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain).

Football coaching

Sixty students, including 20 girls, of the Corporation schools will receive football coaching. The football coaching will be conducted in Tondiarpet, New Market Farm School; Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, Saidapet; and Chennai High School, Kottur. “All the students will receive a kit free of cost. The coaching is free,” said an official.

The coaching will be conducted for four hours every week. The GCC has divided the city into four regions to provide cricket coaching. Teachers in each of the regions have identified 75 students in the north, south, central and east regions. Of the 300 students, 30 will be selected. A total of 102 girls from Class 11 and 12 have been shortlisted.

The Corporation officials have explored the feasibility of utilising the cricket ground in Loyola College and Ramakrishna Ground in T. Nagar for the cricket coaching. “Each year, a new batch of students will receive coaching,” said an official.