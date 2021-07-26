Art will adorn poster-free walls around Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to launch wall painting at various locations after the removal of posters.

Over 65,000 posters have been removed at public spaces in the city’s 15 zones in the past few days.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the now poster-free walls would have paintings depicting the culture, society and heritage of Tamil Nadu.

“Regarding the poster removal, every day in the morning, we insist on freshly pasted posters to be removed. In fact, this responsibility has been given to the conservancy workers, engineering staff and revenue staff also,” he said.

Paintings along a road will depict local issues, history associated with the road, themes focusing on famous personalities of the particular neighbourhood and their contribution to society and Tamil culture.

“We have told everybody to ensure the follow-up of poster removal. We take pride in the fact that most of the city areas are without posters. It has been a very successful drive. But it has to be continued,” Mr. Bedi sadi.