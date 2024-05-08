GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Areas in Adyar and Teynampet may face sewage overflow for two days

Published - May 08, 2024 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Areas like Teynampet and Adyar may face sewage issues as the sewage pumping stations in Adyar and Pallipattu will not be operated between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on May 11.

A press release said Chennai Metro Rail Limited will carry out works to shift sewer lines on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Thiruvanmiyur MRTS station from Thursday night. Some of the wards, including 122, 125, 126, 170, 171, 173 to180, may experience sewage overflow. Residents may contact the respective Chennai Metrowater engineers on 8144930909/913.

