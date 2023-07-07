Apollo Proton Cancer Centre partners with Belgium-based IBA to impart proton beam therapy training

July 07, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) has partnered with Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA), a Belgium-based manufacturer of advanced proton therapy systems.

The APCC said through the collaboration, which will be effective from July 15, it aims to train oncologists on proton beam therapy and facilitate the development of cancer care. Over 1,000 patients from 33 countries have been treated with proton beam therapy so far, said APCC. The therapy allows for non-invasive, targeted tumour treatment while minimising damage to surrounding tissues.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., said: “We are proud of the fact that we have patients coming from countries as developed as the U.S., U.K., New Zealand and Singapore for the best cancer care.” Nearly 600 people have signed up for the course, she said at a press conference in Chennai on Friday.

Claude Dupont, Sales Director, IBA, said: “IBA is pleased to sign the agreement in which APCC commits to sharing its expertise in providing training and education to proton therapy users in Asia and other regions of the world.”

The training programmes would be both online and onsite and it would be customised differently for radiation oncologists, physicians, administrators, and so on. “It typically takes one to three months based on the student group,” said Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director, Radiation Oncology, APCC.