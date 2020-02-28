Chennai

Annual oration held

Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital (KKCTH) organised the First Kanchi Mahaswami KKCTH Annual Oration and continuing medical education on paediatric infectious diseases on February 23. Manoj V. Murhekar, director and chief scientist, National Institute of Epidemiology, spoke on rubella surveillance, and stressed on the need for awareness of methods of reporting and surveillance for paediatric infectious diseases.

V. Balaji, professor of microbiology, Christian Medical College, Vellore, spoke on antimicrobial resistance and its implications in paediatrics. S. Chandramohan, CEO, KKCTH, was present, a press release said.

