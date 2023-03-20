HamberMenu
Anna Nagar Tower opened

The renovation of the tower, which was constructed in 1966 on the 15-acre Visvesvaraya Park in Anna Nagar, was taken up at an estimated cost of ₹97.60 lakh

March 20, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday inaugurated the renovated Anna Nagar Tower.

According to a press release, the renovation work, estimated at ₹97.60 lakh, had been implemented on a 15-acre Visvesvaraya Park in Ward 103 on Anna Nagar Third Main Road. The tower was constructed in 1966.

Visitors were banned from visiting the tower since 2010. The civic body has developed lighting facilities, walkway, installed play equipment for children, gymnasium and restored the pond in the park, the release said.

Victoria Hall

Mr. Nehru and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday launched the work on conservation, revitalisation and seismic retrofitting of Victoria Public Hall at an estimated cost of ₹32.62 crore. The work is expected to be completed in 24 months.

CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K.Sekar Babu, MAWS Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Mayor R. Priya, and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present.

