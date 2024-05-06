Ancient structures across Tamil Nadu to get a new lease of life

May 06, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some of the ancient buildings in Tamil Nadu, which are in derelict state, may get a new lease of life soon. Public Works Department has submitted a project to renovate them.

The Building Centre and Conservation Division, the special wing formed to conserve heritage structures, is awaiting the State government’s nod for the detailed project report submitted to restore the neglected historic structures. The division plans to start six works worth nearly ₹67 crore within two months of receiving government approval.

Officials of the PWD said the Kalyana Mahal chathiram in Thiruvaiyaru; Sivaji Rajah Bhonsle building in Thanjavur palace; Muthammal chathiram, Orathanadu in Thanjavur; portion of Directorate of Boilers office, Chepauk complex in Chennai; Clock tower dome, Anna University, Chennai and Kodumudi travellers’ bungalow, Erode.

The division had sought a consultant architect to study the condition of the structures to prepare the detailed project report.

Muthammal chathiram in Orathanadu which was constructed in 1802 has suffered nearly 75%-80% damage due to ageing. Located 25 km from Thanjavur, the structure was built by King Serfoji II in the name of queen Muthammal. Spread over 56,953 sq.ft., the chathiram served as a place for pilgrims and also for promoting social welfare and women’s education.

It was recently announced as a monument by the State archaeology department and continues to be a tourist attraction. Its structure is an amalgamation of Maratha, Chola, Nayak and British architecture. Maratha style Sudhai works are found on parapet walls, windows’ arch and pillars.

Similarly, the Kalyana Mahal in Thiruvaiyaru, which was initially built as a queen’s chamber by the Marathas of Thanjavur between 1798 and 1832, was later used as a resting place. However, it has also been poorly maintained and remains dilapidated. The ₹18 crore project would be the first major one carried out for renovation, officials said.

The 125-year-old Kodumudi travellers’ bungalow that was occupied until a decade ago and the 115-year-old clock tower dome in College of Engineering, Anna University would also be restored. A comprehensive repair work of the Indo-Saracenic building that housed Directorate of Boilers in Chepauk would also be taken up in this fiscal.

“We have many challenging tasks ahead in the heritage works. These include restoring ornamental stucco works, old paintings and temple art and sourcing traditional construction materials. We need to look for natural pigments to match the heritage structures and plan to engage traditional art conservators for works particularly in Thanjavur district,” said an official.