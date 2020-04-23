Chennai

An app for home delivery of fish

Now, you can buy fresh fish in Chennai through the Meengal mobile application, launched by the Fisheries Department to facilitate home delivery of both marine and freshwater fish.

“The app has been linked to four of our stores in Anna Nagar, Virugambakkam, Teynampet and Santhome and people within a 5-km radius of these outlets of the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation (TNFDC) can place orders. Deliveries are being done between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. for now during the lockdown. It takes us a maximum of an hour from the time of order for delivery," explained an official.

The TNFDC is placing orders from Pulicat for cultured prawns, fresh water fish varieties from reservoirs and marine fish from Ramanathapuram area.

For now around 1,500 kg of fish is being sold in the city via TNFDC outlets and online orders. Consumers can also order fish on their revamped site www.meengal.com. Soon, they plan to introduce fish pickles and after the fishing ban is lifted ready-to-eat fish dishes and dry fish too would be available for sale, the official added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 12:35:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/an-app-for-home-delivery-of-fish/article31419061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY