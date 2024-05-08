All India Russian education fair to be held in Chennai on May 11 and 12

The All-India Russian Education Fair 2024 will be conducted at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture in Chennai on May 11-12 , and about 8 universities will participate in the fair.

The top medical universities in Russia are set to offer 8,000 seats for the academic year 2024-25, which is an increase from 5,000 medical seats the previous year.

The fair will also be held in Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem and Coimbatore, and spot admissions for MBBS as well as other programmes can be made at the fair.

Oleg Avdeev, Consul general, Consulate General, Russian Federation in Chennai mentioned that Russian Universities have a long-standing reputation and have admitted students from India for the last 60 years. “Nowadays, it is easier than ever for the international applicants to get admission to a Russian University, both on a commercial basis and free governmental scholarship. With modern technology, experienced faculty, comfortable campuses and other advanced facilities, we offer a great learning environment,” he said.

Speaking about scholarship programmes, Alexander Dodonov, Vice Consul and Director, Russian Centre of Science and Culture said, “The Russian government’s annual 100% scholarship programmes will award grants to 200 Indian students this year too, as in the past. This will enable them to pursue graduate and postgraduate programmes in Russia’s leading universities and it will be free of cost.”

Among Indian students, medicine is highly chosen to be pursued in Russia, stated Ravi Chandran.C, Managing Director, Study Abroad Educational Consultants. “Currently, there are about 25,000 Indian students studying medicine in about 30 Russian universities that offer M.D , a degree equivalent to MBBS in India,” he said.

Prof. Elena Sarapultseva of National Research Nuclear University and Associate Prof. Timur Akhmetov of Kazan State Medical University were also present to share insights about the university life and admissions in Russia. The officials state that NEET is mandatory and no other pre-qualifying exams are necessary, and also said that the safety of Indian students and their education are not impacted by the external geopolitical situations. For details, students can contact 9282 221 221