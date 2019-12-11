Alandur foot over-bridge near Chennai Metro Rail station to open by December end

The long pending foot over-bridge project near the Alandur Metro Rail station will be completed, and facility will be open to the public by the end of this month.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), most of the work is over now, and it will be opened in two weeks. “There was a stormwater drain near the bridge which we had to finish; the work is on now and it will be over within a week’s time. After that, we will fix a date to inaugurate it,” an official said.

The foot over-bridge, built at a cost of ₹6 crore, will have escalators and staircases on either sides of the road, said the official.

Every day, thousands of people travel through the Alandur Metro Rail station; here, unlike many other stations, the entry/exit is available only one side of the road. So, it has been an arduous task for passengers to cross the road as there is no pedestrian crossing.

Aswini P., a resident of Adambakkam who travels regularly through the Alandur station, says, “We have to walk quite a distance on GST road to cross the road. Earlier, I have seen people even jump the median to get to the other side of the road. It’s high time this foot over-bridge is opened to the public.”

Though there is a subway, it is located in such a way that many passengers say they haven’t even seen it and those who know about it say they are scared to use it at night.

Tenders had been called for constructing this bridge twice and finally, it was awarded and the construction began only in early 2018.