Chennai

Alagiri condoles death of Motilal Vora

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora. In his condolence message, he said that even at this age, Mr. Vora was functioning like a youngster and termed his death as an irrevocable loss.

