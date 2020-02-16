Airports Authority of India asks municipalities to clear garbage to avoid bird strikes

At least on ten occasions last year, birds got on the flight path at the Chennai airport, posing danger to the aircraft and affecting flight movements on several occasions.

After a recent air-field survey, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has asked neighbouring municipalities to step up action to clear garbage at the earliest, since it attracts birds.

In a recently held aerodrome environment management committee meeting that saw stakeholders from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Pollution Control Board, Chennai Corporation and authorities from municipalities and town panchayats participate, there was an elaborate discussion on the maintenance of open sewerage and stormwater drains near the airport and the need for immediate disposal of garbage in and around the airport.

Market waste

Waste piled up in some localities, including Pallikaranai and Perungudi, attracts kites. However, in Anakaputhur, while nearly 80% of old accumulated garbage has been disposed of, waste from a fish market in the area has been attracting birds to the approach area of one of the runways, said sources.

“The municipalities and the town panchayats concerned have been receptive and have promised to take appropriate action at the earliest. We are also planning to organise an awareness programme so that people know why this is important and the dangerous effects this may have on flight operations,” an official said.

This apart, the AAI has initiated a study by a consultant on the pattern of bird hits at the airport. He will soon submit the study with a series of recommendations on what steps need to be taken to mitigate the issue.

“We are pruning the grass on the airside and bursting crackers to scare the birds away. The issue cannot be resolved completely, but we have been trying to control it as much as possible,” he added.