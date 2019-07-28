Air-conditioning to resume at select underground stations of Chennai Metro

After a spate of complaints from passengers about the stuffy conditions in underground stations, Chennai Metro has now resumed air-conditioning of select stations.

Over the last few months, several passengers expressed displeasure over the air-conditioning being turned off in underground stations. There are 19 underground stations in the phase I network. A few months ago, Chennai Metro switched off the air conditioning systems owing to acute water scarcity.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), after reviewing the availability of water and power consumption patterns, they have now started providing air-conditioning at stations. For a start, it has resumed at Thirumangalam, Kilpauk, Pachaiyappa’s College, Chennai Egmore, Chennai Central, Anna Nagar East and Madras High Court Metro stations. “These are the stations where we have been able to source water for now, and hence we have resumed it there. Now each underground station will require about 9,000 litres of water. Gradually, we want to expand it to all stations as and when water is available. Air-conditioning will now be switched on for the duration of an hour, every two hours,” an official said.

Power consumption

Water was not the only issue behind switching off air conditioning; consumption of power too played a crucial role, sources said. For instance, when the air conditioning was turned off, a system called Automatic Air Handling Unit (AHU) had to be kept running to bring in fresh air into stations. “We saw that when AHU alone was functioning without air conditioning, the power consumption was about 3,000-3,500 units; but when AHU and air-conditioning were run alternatively, the consumption dropped by nearly 1,000 units,” said another official.