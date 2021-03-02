Chennai

AIADMK advances last date

The ruling AIADMK has advanced the last date to March 3 (Wednesday) from March 5 for submission of applications from aspirants for contesting in the Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

This had been done in view of the Election Commission’s move to have polling done on April 6.

Filled forms could be submitted till 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a release issued by Chief Minister-co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister-coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday.

