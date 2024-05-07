Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools in T.N. record above 90% pass in Class XII exams

May 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

More than 90% of the students from 126 higher secondary schools run by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare have passed the Class XII examinations in the academic year 2023-24, for which the results were declared on Monday.

According to official sources, 5,460 students from 98 Adi Dravidar Welfare and 28 Tribal Welfare higher secondary schools appeared for the exams this academic year. Out of 4,145 students from the Adi Dravidar Welfare schools, 3,778 students passed the exams. The overall pass percentage of students from these schools stood at 91.15, considerably higher than the previous two academic years. The pass percentage was 88 in 2023 and 83 in 2022. As many as 26 Adi Dravidar Welfare schools recorded 100% results this year.

The performance of students from Tribal Welfare schools and Eklavya Model Residential Schools also improved this year. As many as 1,260 out of 1,325 students passed the exam. S. Annadurai, Director, Department of Tribal Welfare, said because of the concerted efforts of the teachers and students, the Tribal Welfare schools, which were once below the State average, have been pushed to second place in the list of schools under the administrative control of various departments. The overall pass percentage was less than 85 two years before and improved to 95.15 this year. As many as 14 out of 28 Tribal Welfare schools secured cent per cent results, he said.

Official sources added that the Department is also taking steps to ensure all the students who passed the exam from these schools get enrolled for higher education. A plan of action has been prepared to track those who have not passed the exam and absentees. Steps are underway to help them to attend the supplementary examinations.