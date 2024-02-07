Additional garbage bins to be placed in Thiruvanmiyur beach in Chennai

February 07, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation will place additional garbage bins and put up notice boards on responsible waste disposal on the Thiruvanmiyur Beach Road and in the beach.

After inspecting the pavement work being carried out on the road, Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan asked the vendors to provide bins in front of their shops so people can discard food waste and plastic waste on the spot instead of indulging in open dumping.

“There are 58 garbage bins in the Thiruvanmiyur beach. But people do not dispose the garbage in the dustbin but scatter it everywhere. The sanitary workers end up collecting the garbage found in the place. Their work can be eased if the dustbins are properly used by visitors,” he said.

Waste processing

Barring a designated 50 acres in the Perungudi dumpyard, garbage disposal in rest of the space in the site has been stopped. According to him: “The dumping site in Kodungaiyur has 62 lakh metric tonnes of garbage while Perungudi dumping site has 32 lakh metric tonnes of garbage. In this, about 24 lakh metric tonnes of garbage has been processed in Perungudi through bio-mining and over 50 acres of land have been reclaimed. Similar works are under way in Kodungaiyur.”

“Roughly 700 g of garbage is generated by one person in a day, which amounts to 6,300 metric tonnes of garbage generated daily within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits. Garbage collected door-to-door by sanitation workers in battery-operated vehicles is sorted, then sent to waste transfer stations and then to the landfill site. If people can reduce the generation of garbage, segregate it properly and reduce using banned plastic items while visiting various public places like temples and shrines, at least in the next 2-3 years, the garbage in these dumping grounds will be completely processed,” he said.