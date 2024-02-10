GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Accessibility of pavements in Greater Chennai Corporation will be improved, says J. Radhakrishnan

MUKTI Inclusive Sports Meet gets under way at A.M. Jain College in Meenambakkam

February 10, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Krishnamachari Srikkanth receiving the ceremonial torch at the sports meet on Saturday.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Krishnamachari Srikkanth receiving the ceremonial torch at the sports meet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The accessibility of pavements in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be improved to help persons with disabilities, said Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan while speaking at MUKTI Inclusive Sports Meet, which got under way at A.M. Jain College in Meenambakkam on Saturday, February 10.

He also said the design should enable those using wheelchairs to ascend and descend the pavements via slopes, and added that the civic body was working towards implementing this. Notably, the GCC had floated tenders in January to construct pavements in several locations of zone 9.

The sports event was also attended by former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Managing Trustee of Mohan Goenka Foundation Mohan Goenka.

Mr. Srikkanth, who met the participants at their seating arena with Mr. Radhakrishnan, encouraged them to strive to win medals for India at the Paralympics. He also spoke to parents regarding supporting their children.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said: “The meeting’s highlight was us meeting the children and parents. The Corporation has a lot to do for persons with disabilities, which will be implemented after taking suggestions from the participants here.”

A march past was held by students of private institutions, and the guard was received by the dignitaries.

MUKTI, a service project of the M.S Dadha Foundation, founded in 1986 by Meena Dadha and Mahendra Dadha, provides artificial limbs and callipers to orthopedically challenged individuals free of cost. So far, MUKTI has aided over 4 lakh amputees and polio-affected individuals in 38 years, according to a press release.

Ms. Meena stressed the vision of freeing amputees from crutches, pain, and misery, while Mr. Mahendra highlighted the trust’s commitment to quality aid supported by non-governmental organisations, corporates, philanthropists, and well-wishers.

