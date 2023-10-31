HamberMenu
ABC measures to be discussed in GCC-welfare volunteers meeting on November 1

October 31, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the call for a scientific approach to curb the rise in stray dogs, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has invited animal welfare volunteers to participate in a meeting scheduled for November 1 to discuss the issues pertaining to animal birth control (ABC) measures and anti-rabies immunisation for stray dogs. 

Currently, ABC surgeries for stray dogs are performed on the basis of complaints. However, animal welfare activists have called for a scientific approach. “There should be a systematic implementation of the ABC measures by going from one street to the other,” said Arun Prasanna of the People for Cattle in India. Mr. Prasanna suggested for new methods such as non-surgical sterilisation and the use of mobile sterilisation units. 

At present, the GCC operates four ABC centres in Pulianthope, Kannamapet, Meenambakkam, and Sholinganallur. The Blue Cross of India is also engaged in the sterilisation of stray dogs. 

One of the major issues facing the activists is the overdue quadrennial stray dog estimation which was last carried out in 2018. “The stray dog population was then (2018) estimated at 57,000 dogs in the city. The count has multiplied remarkably. The Corporation does not even have a baseline number,” said another activist.

Vinoda Kumaar of the Blue Cross stressed the need for area-wise implementation of ABC programmes. “Animal welfare volunteers are apprehensive of the hygiene in ABC centres and the efficiency with which the dog catchers undertake the work,” Mr. Kumar said.

