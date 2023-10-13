HamberMenu
Abandoned vehicles, 20 tonnes of debris removed near Udhayam Theatre

The Greater Chennai Corporation intensified its drive to remove abandoned vehicles on city roads

October 13, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspecting the clean-up drive near Udhayam Theatre in Ashok Nagar on Friday.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspecting the clean-up drive near Udhayam Theatre in Ashok Nagar on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Friday intensified efforts to remove abandoned vehicles that obstructed pedestrians and traffic on city roads. With 1,308 such vehicles identified, 260 have been successfully towed away, addressing concerns of public inconvenience. On Friday, operations targeted areas near Udhayam Theatre in Ashok Nagar, where authorities removed two vehicles – a car and an autorickshaw.

An official in the GCC stated, “The initiative also aimed at preventing potential mosquito breeding grounds caused by rainwater accumulation in these vehicles.” Additionally, on October 13, 200 tonnes of debris was removed from across the city, with 20 tonnes cleared in areas surrounding the theatre. The drive was done after the civic body held special health camps for dengue prevention at Koyambedu market.

