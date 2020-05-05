Aavin sourcing milk from other dairies

Grappling with labour shortage at its Madhavaram dairy, Aavin is sourcing 2.5 lakh litres of packed milk from other dairies in the State.

The Madhavaram dairy usually supplies about 3.5 lakh litres of milk daily to the city.

However, after five loaders tested positive for COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation began sourcing milk from Erode, Vellore, Tiruchi, Kancheepuram, and even Madurai dairies to maintain supply to Chennai.

Aavin Managing Director M. Vallalar said that getting labourers was an issue at Madhavaram and that they were not getting replacements due to the lockdown.

Sharing the burden

“Other dairies are able to lend a helping hand since we are taking small numbers from several places and not adding too much burden on individual dairies,” he said.

Aavin’s Sholinganallur and Ambattur dairies too have been asked to speed up their milk deliveries and pack a portion of north Chennai’s requirement.