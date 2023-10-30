HamberMenu
Aavin sees 20% increase in sale of sweets this Deepavali

October 30, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Orders worth ₹149 crore have been made this year as against ₹115 crore last year. 

Orders worth ₹149 crore have been made this year as against ₹115 crore last year.

Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Monday said there had been a 20% increase in orders of Deepavali sweets manufactured by Aavin this year when compared to last year. Orders worth ₹149 crore have been made this year as against ₹115 crore last year. Sweets worth ₹36.24 crore had been supplied already, he said.  

Addressing the media at Aavin’s headquarters in Chennai, he said the milk major had introduced three combo packs of sweets, priced at ₹300, ₹500 and ₹900 each. “This (increase in sales) shows the strong loyalty of consumers to the brand,” he added.  

Mr. Thangaraj said 30 lakh litres of milk was being procured every day, which was adequate to meet the demand. “Aavin is in the process of increasing the availability of milk. It is working on providing loans to farmers to help them purchase two lakh cows. We are taking steps to reopen cooperative societies that had been closed earlier, and to open new ones,” he said.  

The Minister said the sale price would not be increased, but discussions were on to increase the procurement rates. Aavin would soon switch from the Modified Richmond Formula to the standard set by the Bureau of Indian Standards to procure milk.

