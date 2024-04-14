GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Aavin Parlour Park still latching on to its essence

April 14, 2024 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST

Liffy Thomas
CMRL work has taken away a good portion of this park in Adyar Circle

CMRL work has taken away a good portion of this park in Adyar Circle

Dr Muthulakshmi Road Park — better known as ‘Aavin Parlour Park’ — in Adyar Circle has enjoyed patronage from people on the move. People are known to have a power nap, even a quick team meeting. The user experience for these people has irrevocably changed ever since Chennai Metro Rail Limited took over a part of the park for work pertaining to its Phase 2 Corridor 3 Project.

Recently, The Hindu Downtown visited this park to witness and record what the changes have done to the park, and if it holds on to its essential character.

Giant machines were at work on one section of the park. Mounds of earth were piled up on another section. On this patch, greenery was totally missing. There is still a section that remains accessible to the general public. In fact, that section is all that is left of the park. A team from Airtel had just concluded their meeting at the park, after which a few of them were seen taking a nap. That was a heartening sight.

“This is our go-to place for team meetings as it is centrally located and easily accessible to all of us,” said Mahendran M., sounding a tad disappointed that a part of the park has been lost on account of infrastructure work.

The Aavin parlour also gives the park its character. The staff at the Aavin parlour noted that there have been hints that the parlour would be moved, but there has been no official confirmation from CMRL about this.

A board at the entrance of the park mentions the name of Saivenkateshwara Contractors overseeing maintenance of the park for the period July 2023 to July 2024. A staff from the contract company noted the major chunk of the work they did in the park came to a standstill a few months ago when Metro Rail parked its machinery there.

Walk a little further and there is a plaque paying tribute to Dr. Muthulakshmi, the first woman to hold a medical degree in India and the founder of Avvai Home. The park is named after her. It also says that she fought for the abolition of devadasi system.

The park has also been an integral part of the neighbourhood. V. Anandi, a resident of the locality for five decades, recalls that the park was much larger and got reduced in its dimensions on account of road expansion work.

According to The Hindu Archives, the park is spread across an area of 16,800 sq. ft. and was renovated in 2008 to host new amenities including a cascade fountain.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure / Chennai Metro Rail

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.