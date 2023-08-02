HamberMenu
A village for 63 Irula families in Thirukazhukundram inaugurated

The Nallamai Ramanathan Kuyilkuppam Nagar is a project of the Rotary Club of Madras Central and contains 63 houses

August 02, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, inaugurating the project for Irula families at Kuyilkuppam in Thirukazhukundram on Wednesday. Anbarasan, Minister for Slum Clearance Board, Abirami Ramanathan project chairman are seen.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, inaugurating the project for Irula families at Kuyilkuppam in Thirukazhukundram on Wednesday. Anbarasan, Minister for Slum Clearance Board, Abirami Ramanathan project chairman are seen. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A rebuilt village for an Irula community was inaugurated by Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for Rural, Cottage and Small Industries and Slum Clearance Board T.M. Anbarasan on Wednesday. Mr. Udhayanidhi visited a house and handed over the keys to its new owner.

The Nallamai Ramanathan Kuyilkuppam Nagar is a project of the Rotary Club of Madras Central and contains 63 houses, each measuring 650 sq.ft. with two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, television, living room and terrace. Gas and water connections have been provided as well as utensils, mattresses and provisions for the next month. 

The project’s total cost is ₹7.5 crore, out of which project chairman Abirami Ramanathan’s contribution is ₹4 crore with other Rotarians contributing the remaining amount. The result is a village with tiled pathways and street lights. The project began in 2018 after obtaining non-transferable pattas for the families.

“Owning a house is a dream for everyone. It isn’t just 63 houses I see, but 63 families and their descendants that will benefit from this project undertaken by the Club,” said Mr. Udhayanidhi.

Mr. Anbarasan appreciated the efforts of Mr. Ramanathan. 

“We have plans to provide training in sewing, computers, spoken English, gardening, and vocational training so that the families can sustain themselves,” said Ms. Ramanathan.

“I had asked my friend to find a village we could uplift and that is how this project came to be. It is not only the government that can help the poorer classes,” said Mr. Ramanathan.

K. Rajendran, a resident of Kuyilkuppam, expressed his happiness at the house and its features and remarked that most of the community was engaged in coolie work.

G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT University, was present and requested Mr. Ramanathan to support higher education projects. .

The inauguration was attended by Rahul Nath, Collector, Chengalpattu, S.S. Balaji, MLA for Thiruporur and Rotarians across various clubs.

 

