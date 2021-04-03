A vehicle testing track?

Chintamani junction in Anna Nagar is yet to be relaid though milling work was carried out a few weeks ago

A stretch of Kilpauk Garden Road — from Chintamani junction to Pulla Avenue intersection — is more of a rumble course than a thoroughfare. Milled a few weeks ago by Zone-8 of Greater Chennai Corporation, this two-kilometre stretch is yet to be relaid, which leaves motorists with a greater risk of skidding.

The volume of vehicular traffic passing through Chintamani junction — which connects New Avadi Road and First Avenue Road in Anna Nagar with Kilpauk Garden Road — is huge.

“During rush hour, traffic movement is sluggish due to the milled carriageway. Vehicle tyres get damaged,” says V. Prabhu, a motorist from Anna Nagar.

Delay in pruning overgrown trees between these two junctions, especially towards ICF, is another complaint from motorists. As per norms, pruning of trees especially on key stretches should be done at least once in two months. Residents say trees around Chintamani junction have not been pruned for many months. The intersection also connects streets in Third Avenue of Anna Nagar with the Chintamani junction. Due to the overgrown trees, motorists coming from the junction cannot see the motorists that come from these streets, found on either side of the stretches including First Avenue Road that intersect at Chintamani junction. “Steps will be taken to relay the milled portion of the stretch soon,” says a Corporation official.