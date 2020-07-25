A tribute to frontline workers

The Greater Chennai Corporation is now bringing out a newsletter that dwells on its initiatives relating to COVID-19, and it can be accessed on https://bit.ly/39kDLOB.

A post on Facebook says that this is the first edition of GCC’s newsletter “The Chennai” and the issue dated July 23 is dedicated to those working on the frontlines in the battle against the novel Coronavirus.

With short snippets and accompanying photographs, various initiatives taken by the civic body are presented in the newsletter.

The newsletter is an attempt to build people’s confidence in facing this crisis, as well as to get their support.

There’s a page on the various steps that have been taken to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus, including having 12,000 surveillance workers across all divisions to conduct door-to-door survey to identify those with symptoms. Initiating community intervention programme and contract tracing are among the initiatives listed in the newsletter. There’s a small section presenting resources such as GCC Ripon building Covid care and Mental health Control room numbers (044 - 4612 2300 and 044- 2538 4520). A link to an app where all COVID-related queries are answered is given.

The newsletter is a bi-monthly initiative, says an official.