A narrow side to MMDA Main Road

A 300-metre-long stretch of MMDA Main Road is in sharp contrast with the rest of the road.

This stretch is narrow, roughly half the width of the rest of the road. This narrow stretch runs along Razak Garden in MMDA Colony. So, during most hours of the day, vehicular movement on this stretch is far from fluid.

MMDA Main Road connects Anna Arch and Vadapalani junction and therefore witnesses heavy traffic.

There is an added problem — driving on the wrong side of the road — which assumes a bigger dimension on this narrow stretch. To prevent wrong-way driving, the traffic police has placed one-foot-high concrete slabs as median.

“Traffic moves at a snail’s pace along Razak Garden. Ambulances are get trapped in the traffic. As the road is not well-lit, there is an added risk of accidents. Moreover, the median is very low and therefore pedestrians can be seen jaywalking on this stretch,” says S. Suresh, a resident of Vadapalani.

Besides, there is no footpath on this 300-metre stretch of MMDA Main Road.

According to Greater Chennai Corporation officials, demolition of illegally extended portions of buildings on this stretch, with the objective of widening it, is a challenge as many Tangedco poles are located on both sides of the road.

Besides, an alternative route for diversion of traffic should be put in place before any demolition drive. As the construction of a flyover is under way at CMBT in Koyambedu, this work cannot be carried out now.

“However, measures will be taken to provide safety amenities such as street lights, speed-breakers and signboards,” says a Corporation official.