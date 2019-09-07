‘A lesson learnt from a crisis’

Many years ago, when Besant Nagar was reeling under severe water scarcity, C. Pattammal Chandrasekhar, a veteran social activist and a long-time resident of Besant Nagar Beach Home Avenue, went about establishing rainwater harvesting structures.

This was well over two decades ago, before rainwater harvesting structures had been made mandatory.

"Around 20 ago, Dr. Sekhar Raghavan, a rainwater harvesting pioneer, gave a pamphlet to me detailing about rainwater harvesting and its benefits. I took photocopies of the pamphlet and distributed it to other residents. Following this, a meet was held at my home by The Rain Centre. Only, a few residents attended it,” says Pattammal. The social activist constructed two rainwater recharge wells in the front portion of her home and a recharge pit in the backyard. Besides, she constructed two rainwater percolation pits on Beach Home Avenue First Street after obtaining the necessay permission from the Chennai Corporation.

Sadly, a pit was covered during road-relaying works.

"The rainwater harvesting measures have paid rich diviends. Till date, my neighbours and I have not faced any water scarcity and have not been dependent on water tankers. Besides, I clean the terrace at regular intervals."

"Water from the terrace falls into the wells and the existing recharge pit. The depth of the wells and the pit is 10-feet."

Not a drop of water goes to the road from the terrace.

She is of the opinion that the Greater Chennai Corporation and other local bodies across the State can construct rain water recharge wells and percolation pits instead of storm water drians, which is costly and requires periodic maintenance.