A homecoming for the West Bengal Governor, visits Chennai college where he served as faculty

March 09, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

It was a homecoming of sorts for C. V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, who visited Guru Nanak College in Velachery on March 4.

Ananda Bose was among the early faculties in the Department of English at the college. He had a year-long stint there in 1972. Guru Nanak College started in 1971 when Velachery was on the fringes of the city map and connectivity left a lot to be desired.

“I had to take two buses to reach the college,” the Governor recalled. A native of Kerala, Ananda Bose left the college after clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

As it was the early days of the college, it had only two buildings and started as a men’s college. “This was a baby institute and I was a baby teacher,” he said in his speech laced with anecdotes stressing the power of education.

The sanctioned strength in those days was 450, and Velachery was sparsely populated.

“The greatness that has happened to this institute has also been replicated in my humble life,” said the bureaucrat who retired as chief secretary to the Secretary to Government of India. The institute has more than 7,000 students now.

He also mentioned his association with the Governor of Tamil Nadu R.N. Ravi as “service mates”.

The former English faculty announced rewards to the institute. Five for present and past faculty, five for past and present students and two for non-teaching staff, said a release.

Each award will carry a citation, cash award of ₹ 10,000 and a plaque, the release said.

He suggested that the institute start a chair in the name of Guru Nanak in Raj Bhavan - West Bengal for Academic Research and Publications. The chair will be headed by one of the faculty members of the college.

He has also extended an invitation to Guru Nanak College to be the nodal institute for the cooperation of the South and East Zone in the upcoming ‘Kala Kranti Mission’ that promotes art and culture.

He appreciated the institution’s efforts towards an integrated approach to education through the skill development and empowerment of women through Udayal Padai. The Governor took a tour of the campus including the The Saragarhi Shooting Academy.

Principal of the college T. K. Avvai Kothai presented a brief profile of the institution since its inception in 1971.

Manjit Singh Nayar, general secretary and correspondent, highlighted the major milestones achieved by the institution from 2008.

Manish Joshi, IPS, ADC to the Governor, read out the note written in the “Governor’s Scroll of Honour”.