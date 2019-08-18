A heartwarming tale of three resourceful women

Playing today

Hello Farmaaish!, at the Museum Theatre, Egmore; 7.30 p.m.

In a forgotten hamlet, three misfits use a community radio to chronicle Kalpana Chawla’s odyssey into space. Their daily broadcast sets off a flight of imagination and misadventures. The inexperienced RJs broaden their minds and win the hearts of the villagers, making their weekend radio broadcast the village favourite, next only to B.R. Chopra’s epic, Mahabharat. Hello Farmaaish! is a heartwarming story of resourceful women who surpass the limitations of society and their surroundings, to reinvent the world they live in. Hello Farmaaish!, directed by Yuki Elias, was shortlisted for The Hindu Playwright Award 2018.

Tickets are available on Paytm, www.insider.in and www.hindu.com/theatre-fes t as well as at the Box Office at Museum Theatre, Egmore. Tickets are also available at The Hindu Lounge, 2nd floor, Express Avenue Mall, Thousand Lights. The event is sponsored by Apollo Hospitals, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, SRM University, Union Bank of India, Casa Grand, One Crest and Nippon Paint.

Taj Coromandel, Air India, Radio One and Fever FM serve as partners for the event.

Citizens’ reviews

As always, the reviews will not be written by us. Instead, you will write them. If you have watched the play and want an opportunity to express your views in print, please email us a short review (between 50 and 100 words) by noon the following day. A selection of citizens’ reviews will be published in MetroPlus. Highlighted reviews win a meal for two at Taj Coromandel.

Mail your reviews to [email protected] along with your full name, address and telephone number. Letters with fictitious names, addresses and phone numbers will not be published.