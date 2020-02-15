A covered walkway will soon link Metro station with Chintadripet MRTS station

In a bid to help passengers walk effortlessly from Chintadripet MRTS station to Government Estate Metro Rail station, Chennai Metro Rail has begun building a covered walkway.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), this will help commuters who want to switch from MRTS to Chennai Metro or vice versa.

The walkway will start from one of the entry/exit points of the station and go all the way till the entry of May Day Park and Chintadripet station. The work is likely to be finished in a few weeks.

“There are many who now walk from Government Estate Metro Rail station to the MRTS station. And it is quite difficult to walk through now, as the footpath is not in great shape. This walkway will ensure people can easily move from one mode to another,” an official said.

Government Estate Metro Rail station currently handles nearly 1,500-2,000 passengers a day. Now, CMRL has been in the process of connecting the subways near the station too, so that commuters can easily walk from one end to another in this stretch of Anna Salai, avoiding the heavy traffic on the stretch and the haphazard parking on the roadside.

Officials said the work on linking the subways with the stations is almost over and is likely to be opened within a weeks’ time. “We are taking steps to provide all kinds of connectivity and improve the facilities to help people walk to our station without any hassles. This way, we hope more commuters use the Metro rail,” another official said.