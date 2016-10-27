Verdict a milestone: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss hailed the Madras High Court for striking down a law enforced by the Tamil Nadu government prohibiting privately run law colleges in the State, on Wednesday. The court had also levied a fine of Rs. 20,000 to the Tamil Nadu government.

In a statement here, Dr. Ramadoss said it was a big victory and a milestone. “The struggle launched by the Vanniyar Trust to ensure that the poor in Tamil Nadu got quality education in law has a long history. The verdict has removed the hurdles placed by the DMK and the AIADMK, which are trying to make sure that backward classes and the poor do not get quality law education. The government must now ensure that approvals are given to Saraswathi Law College,” said Dr. Ramadoss.

He said that successive governments formed by the Dravidian majors must have welcomed the move to provide quality education in law practice, but only created more hurdles in the last 8 years.

“Despite several orders in the past, the Tamil Nadu government appealed against it. The government said that there were enough law colleges in Tamil Nadu and there was no need for private colleges though the government allowed mushrooming of a number of arts and science and engineering colleges,” Dr. Ramadoss said. The DMK and AIADMK governments, which claim to work for the poor and the needy, consistently betrayed the interests of the backward classes. “Those concerned must take notice of these actions,” the PMK founder said.