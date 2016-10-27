TMC not to contest Assembly elections

: The TMC has announced that it will not be fielding candidates for the poll/by-poll in Thanjavur, Aravakurichi and Tiruparankundram Assembly constituencies.

Announcing the party’s decision at a press conference, TMC president G.K. Vasan said candidates belonging to/supported by the ruling party had won all 22 by-elections held in the State in the past 15 years. “Fighting a by-election seems to have become a formality these days,” said Vasan, adding that his cadre will be free to vote according to their conscience.

The People’s Welfare Front, an alliance of four parties, has already announced it will not field candidates as the AIADMK as well as the DMK have re-nominated candidates whose alleged excesses led to the cancellation of polls at both the constituencies. TMC, which had aligned with the PWF in the Assembly elections earlier this year, had not been allotted either constituency; they went to the DMDK and the MDMK.