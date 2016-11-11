Political parties too hail decision

A cross-section of political parties in the State on Thursday welcomed Union Petroleum Minister Dharmesh Pradhan’s announcement that the coal bed methane extraction project in Cauvery delta region was being given up.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko recalled how many people including noted organic farming expert the late Nammalvar had fought tooth and nail against the project. He hoped the Centre shall not amend the laws in any aspect which may suit ONGC to start exploration again in the region.

Mr. Vaiko pointed out that it was DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin, who as Deputy Chief Minister, had signed an memorandum of understanding in January 2011 for methane exploration and also how the present Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was firm not to allow the same.

Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan pointed out that most political parties in the State were against the project. He also urged Centre to totally give up the shale project and not to pursue such projects in the future.

Tamilaga Vazhvurumai Katchi leader Velmurugan welcomed the decision and said centre should also drop the GAIL pipeline project.

P. Shanmugam, general secretary of the CPI-affiliated Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association said it is a victory for the farmers and said if the project was implemented it would have destroyed the delta region.

Welcoming the decision, DMK MP Kanimozhi said scrapping the project has saved the Cauvery Delta, one of the most fertile regions of the country.

“If implemented, the project would have destroyed the fertile area irrigated by the Cauvery river. At a time countries across the world are closing Methane projects, India alone cannot implement it,” she said.

A victory, says Kanimozhi

Ms. Kanimozhi, who had led a team of farmers, students and other protesters to meet the Petroleum Minister to prevail upon him to scrap the project, said it was a victory to their consistent struggle.

“In the beginning, the Centre cancelled the contract and we made it clear that it was not adequate. Now we have succeeded in our efforts to stop the project,” she said.