DMK lodges complaint with DGP

DMK party functionaries, on Saturday, requested the police to stop intimidating their cadre who have social media accounts under the pretext of preventing the spread of false information on Chief Minister’s health. In a representation to Director-General of Police and Chennai City Police Commissioner, DMK legal wing secretary R.Girirajan pointed out the Cyber Cell of Chennai City Police had launched a crackdown against persons posting malicious content and false information on CM’s health on social media networks.

“We have no objection to initiation of legal action against those who spread rumours wilfully. But under the pretext of such action, the Cyber Cell personnel have frozen the social media pages of several DMK cadre. A few of DMK partymen were taken to police station and intimidated,” he alleged.