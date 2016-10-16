Chennai

DMK lodges complaint with DGP

DMK party functionaries, on Saturday, requested the police to stop intimidating their cadre who have social media accounts under the pretext of preventing the spread of false information on Chief Minister’s health. In a representation to Director-General of Police and Chennai City Police Commissioner, DMK legal wing secretary R.Girirajan pointed out the Cyber Cell of Chennai City Police had launched a crackdown against persons posting malicious content and false information on CM’s health on social media networks.

“We have no objection to initiation of legal action against those who spread rumours wilfully. But under the pretext of such action, the Cyber Cell personnel have frozen the social media pages of several DMK cadre. A few of DMK partymen were taken to police station and intimidated,” he alleged.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:21:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/DMK-lodges-complaint-with-DGP/article16072339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY