Course on trauma care for doctors

Parvathy Hospital conducted a two-day trauma course in the city, attended by over 250 doctors recently, a press release said.

The two-day course, which showcased eight live surgeries, was themed around ‘Contemporary techniques in peri-articular trauma’ and was aimed at imparting techniques and encouraging discussions by experts.

It focused on a variety of hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot and ankle fractures and the latest surgical approaches to restore them. The course was conceptualised as a biennial event, the rslease added. — Staff Reporter