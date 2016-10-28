Contractor murdered by gang near Triplicane railway station

A four-member gang brutally murdered a construction contractor near Triplicane railway station on Wednesday night. The main accused and his accomplices have been identified and a search is on for them.

S. Dayanidhi (28) of Mattankuppam was drinking with two of his friends near the station around 10 p.m. The gang, who came in motorbikes, attacked Dayanidhi with knives while his two friends fled.

After injuring him fatally, the gang left the scene.

Passers-by alerted police and the 108 ambulance service. Dayanidhi was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

The Marina police registered a case. The police said preliminary investigations revealed that Dayanidhi had slapped Srikanth last week. Infuriated over the incident, Srikanth planned to take revenge and was waiting for an opportunity. It is believed that Srikanth and his accomplices — Suresh, Vinodh and Balaji — on coming to know of Dayanidhi’s whereabouts, staged the attack.

According to the police, Dayanidhi was allegedly involved in the murder of a councillor in 2011 near Chengalpattu.

