Advocate accuses husband of cheating

An advocate, Jayanthi (36), lodged a complaint with the police against another advocate alleging that he had married her concealing his previous marriages. According to the police, Venkataraman (40), an advocate from Moulivakkam, married a woman in 2014. He then married another woman from Kodungaiyur the next year and received dowry.
Concealing the two marriages, Venkataraman married Jayanthi last month. One of the women from the previous marriages informed Jayanthi, whose family members beat him up at their house, police said.
