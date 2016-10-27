Chennai

Advisory panel holds first meeting

The Advisory Committee for Disaster Management, constituted by the State government and consisting of members from various fields to offer their inputs towards preparing for the monsoon, met for its first meeting here on Wednesday.



The meeting, which was chaired by Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Satyagopal and presided over by Revenue Secretary B. Chandramohan, received several inputs from the 18-member committee.



Thirumalai Vasan from the Centre for Disaster Mitigation and Management of Anna University (Remote Sensing), Devendra Jalihal of IIT Madras (Communication Network), S. Balachandran, Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai (Weather Forecasting), and S. Moses Santhakumar, NIT, Tiruchi (Surface Transport) were among the members.



Retired Chief Engineer of CMWSSB S. Muralidhar Rao (Drinking water and sewerage - Urban), retired City Health Officer of Greater Chennai Corporation Dr. P. Guhanandham (Public Health), TWAD's retired Chief Engineer V. Ravichandran were also a part of the panel. The Chief Engineer and Director of Institute of Water Studies, Director of TANTRANSCO, the Engineer-in-Chief of PWD and the Director of Environment are the other members of the Committee.

