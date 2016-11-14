A shortage of cash and a surfeit of ATMs

: Even as thousands of people continue to throng Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across the country intending to withdraw cash, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) suggests that Tamil Nadu is better placed in terms of the number of ATMs and also leads in the number of white label ATMs.
White label ATMs are the ones operated by non-banking entities providing banking services to customers based on the cards (debit/credit/prepaid) issued by banks.
According to the RBI, Tamil Nadu had a total of 23,728 ATMs located across the State for the quarter ended June this year.
In terms of the total number of ATMs, Tamil Nadu stands second only next to Maharashtra, which has a total of 24,829 ATMs.
But considering Maharashtra’s population which is about 11.24 crore as per Census 2011, Tamil Nadu could be considered better placed since its population is only 7.21 crore. The total number of ATMs in Tamil Nadu includes 12,501 ATMs of Scheduled Commercial Banks, 8,011 belonging to private sector banks and 95 ATMs of foreign banks.
Tamil Nadu also tops the list of States with ‘white label’ ATMs in the country with 3,121.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor