A challenge for new innovations

K. Rajaraman, IAS, Principal Secretary and Director, Enterpreneurship Development Institute of Tamil Nadu, (left) Shriram Krishnan of Tech Mahindra, (second from right) and Belinda Bell of Cambridge University at the launch of the Social Business Incubator at the VIT Chennai campus.— Photo: Shaju John

In an effort to support prospective entrepreneurs and innovators, VIT Social Business Incubator and Cambridge Judge Business School, U.K., organised a ‘social innovation challenge’ at VIT Chennai campus on Tuesday.

Professor-in-charge, Social Business Incubator, VIT University, Chennai, V.G.Sridhar, said that participants’ presentations will be evaluated by the judges and the top three projects will be supported through VIT- Social Business Incubator and receive a grant of Rs. 50,000 from the SEEP project fund.

K. Rajaraman, Principal Secretary/Director- EDI, and Belinda Bell, Programme Director, Cambridge Ventures, U.K., addressed the participants and provided information about the funding pattern, training and support in social innovation and entrepreneurship. Shriram Krishnan, Global Head, TechMahindra offered his felicitations on the occasion. VIT University founder G. Viswanathan said that VIT University, in collaboration with Cambridge Judge Business School, U.K., and Tech Mahindra, Bangalore, has launched a Social Business Incubator in VIT University, Chennai campus to provide support and training for students and innovators who are interested in developing social business ideas and also those who are at the initial stage of their entrepreneurship.



