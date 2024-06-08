99% of stormwater drain work in core areas in Chennai completed, says Chief Secretary

Despite the completion of 99% of stormwater drain (SWD) work as planned, inundation would still be there in some areas, if torrential rains hit Chennai, said Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

After inspecting the flood mitigation measures undertaken by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Saturday, he said, “A rainfall measuring roughly 15 - 20 cm, spread across 24 to 48 hours would not cause issues. But torrential rain like last year may still cause inundation in some parts. There is a management plan to ensure that people receive essential services during such rainfall.”

“Of the total 5,600 km of the stormwater drain [SWD] network, the structure measuring 1,300 km was in good condition and did not require desilting, while 3,500 km more of the network was desilted recently and the remaining will be done shortly. The 90,000 silt catch pits must also be cleaned regularly. Already, 37,000 pits have been cleared and work is under way in over 50,000 more. Under the State Highways, the desilting of nearly 500 km of the SWD in roads like EVR Periyar Salai and Anna Salai is expected to be done by July,” he said.

The SWD work to link the drain to the Cooum basin that would run below the Railway line along EVR Periyar Road by the Highways will also be taken up, he said. He added that the Chennai Metro Rail Limited must resort to alternate ways in case their construction work was obstructing SWD in the areas.

“Overall, in the core areas, 99% of the SWD infrastructure [for flood mitigation] has been completed. The pending works which are ‘Priority 2’ and taken up under the State Disaster Management Mitigation Fund’s ₹350 crore will be completed this year. Works at the Kovalam Basin will also be completed this year. Of the 760-km SWD in the Kosasthalaiyar Basin, work along 553 km is over, and it accounts to roughly 75% of the stretch. In the Kovalam Basin, of the 158 km, work along a distance of 116 km has been completed. So, around 90% work has been finished,” the Chief Secretary said.