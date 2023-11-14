70-year-old woman who fell into Buckingham Canal in Triplicane rescued 

November 14, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police and personnel of the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) rescued an elderly woman who fell into Buckingham Canal near Victoria Hostel in Triplicane on Tuesday.

At 9.30 a.m., after receiving information about the incident, M.S. Bhaskar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, and his team rushed to the spot. The woman was seen struggling to come out. The team immediately alerted the TNFRS, whose personnel rescued the woman with the help of a rubber boat and brought her ashore. She was given first aid and provided a change of clothes. The police then took her to a hospital for treatment. Inquiry revealed the identity of the woman as Kanniyammal, 70.

Police personnel and the Kaaval Karangal team admitted her to a private home for the elderly in Baraniputhur. Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, commended the Triplicane police and Kaaval Karangal team for their efforts.