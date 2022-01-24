Chennai

70 civic infrastructure projects to be taken up

The State government has given administrative sanction for 70 civic infrastructure projects by the Greater Chennai Corporation under the Namakku Naame Thittam. More works are expected to be taken up shortly.

The civic body will develop parks and playgrounds at 17 locations, build smart classrooms and other facilities at 18 schools, beautify 10 locations, restore waterbodies at two locations, build toilets at 13 locations and lay footpaths at nine locations.

The highest contribution has been for parks and playgrounds as per requests from residents. Beautification work has also received a significant amount of money from residents.


