60-year-old Chennai businessman questions group bursting noisy firecrackers, assaulted

The man is reported to be in a coma at a private hospital; the police have registered a case and are investigating

November 15, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old businessman was assaulted by unidentified persons in Sankar Nagar in Chennai, when he questioned a group about bursting noisy firecrackers near his house. The man is now in a coma in a hospital, since being pushed down forcibly and injured.

The victim has been identified as Murali Kannan, 60, who runs a leather factory and is a resident of Sankar Nagar. His wife Lakshmi Prabha lodged a complaint with the police alleging that on the night of Deepavali (Sunday, November 12, 2023), four persons who came from another area were bursting high-decibel crackers in front of their house and causing a nuisance. When Murali Kannan came out and questioned them, one of them punched him on his nose and also pushed him down, besides abusing him. The group also allegedly criminally intimidated and abused the couple, the complaint stated.

As Murali Kannan was bleeding from his nose and ear, he was rushed to a private hospital where he has been in a state of coma. Based on her complaint, the Sankar Nagar Police registered a case and further investigations are on.

