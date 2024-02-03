GIFT a SubscriptionGift
60 kg of ganja seized from five transpersons in Semmancheri 

February 03, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

R Sivaraman
R. Sivaraman

CHENNAI The Semmancheri police arrested five transpersons, who were allegedly involved in ganja selling, and seized 60 kg of the drugs from them.

Tambaram City Police A. Amalraj had instructed police personnel to take action against those selling ganja. Following this, a team led by Semmancheri Police Inspector has been monitoring the movement near Ezhil Nagar, Perumbakkam. On Friday night, they intercepted a few and conducted a search. Five transpersons who were living in the nearby area were found selling ganja.

The arrested have been identified as Manikandan alias Aparna, 27, Kumarasan alias Suji, 32, and three others and recovered 60 kg of ganja worth ₹6 lakh from them. They had sold the substance to college students and youth after procuring it from Andhra Pradesh.

