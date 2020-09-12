58 private teacher education colleges lose recognition

NCTE releases list of institutions that did not fulfil basic requirements

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University has issued a circular saying that colleges whose recognition has been revoked by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and institutions that have not sought affiliation shall not admit students in the academic year 2020-21.

The circular listed the colleges whose recognition had been withdrawn by the Southern Regional Committee of the NCTE. Fifty-eight colleges lost their recognition whereas 13 colleges, found to be functioning with many defects, decided not to admit any student this academic year.

At its meeting in August, the Southern Regional Committee of the NCTE provided a list of colleges that did not fulfil basic requirements, including staff strength and infrastructure.

However, a member of the Association for Self-Financing Teacher Education Colleges said most complaints were insignificant. Some complaints listed in the minutes of the meeting were on illegible writing and failure to provide translation of documents or details of land.

In some cases, the colleges had not responded to the show cause notice or “institution has failed in submission of written representation along with all required documents in response to final show cause notice,” the minutes read.

Some institutions required to submit certified copies of land documents issued by the Tehsildar/Revenue Officer concerned did not submit the notorised copies of the English version of the land documents, besides the building completion certificates, the member said.

The minutes of the meeting cited deficiencies in five government-run colleges. In Chennai, the N.K.T. National College of Education for Women and the Institute of Advanced Study in Education, known popularly as Teachers’ College at Saidapet, are among the colleges with deficiencies.

The Government College, Vellore, the College of Education for Women, Coimbatore, and the college at Orathanadu are also on the list. No government college has lost recognition.

According to V. Balakrishnan, Registrar, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic had prevented the government from appointing faculty members in these colleges. The government was taking steps to rectify the problems. The Directorate of Collegiate Education was acting on the complaints. Qualified candidates from arts and science colleges were being transferred to the teacher education colleges, he said.