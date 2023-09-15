4,048 dengue cases reported in the past eight-and-a-half months in Tamil Nadu

September 15, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 4,048 cases of dengue in eight-and-a-half months this year. With cases marginally rising, the Health Department is stepping up fever surveillance, prevention and control measures, and insisting on prompt diagnosis and treatment.

According to data from the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine, January accounted for the highest number of cases so far, at 866, followed by February (641). After a steady fall in the monthly figures, cases gradually began rising again. The number of cases rose to 535 in August, while 204 cases were reported so far in September. In a span of seven days – September 7 to 13 – the State reported a total of 113 dengue cases.

“So far, the number of dengue cases is on expected lines. Usually, we expect a rise in cases during September, October, November and December. There is a marginal rise, for which we need to intervene,” T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said.

Some districts, particularly those in the Western Ghats, are pockets of concern. “Districts such as Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Chennai are hotspots. This is based on previous experience,” he said.

According to details available on the website of the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, Tamil Nadu reported a total of 6,430 cases of dengue and eight deaths in 2022.

At the field level, the Public Health Department was focusing on fever surveillance to identify cases as quickly as possible. “We need to go to the area of origin and check for other cases. Picking up cases early will prevent further spread and mortality. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial,” Dr. Selvavinayagam said.

With fluid management being crucial, he said capacity building for healthcare workers was another focus area. People should seek medical care at the earliest, he said.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) had readied a dengue ward. “We have 40 beds ready – 20 for men and 20 for women – and another 10 for the intensive care unit,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

He added that dengue was known as the seven-day fever – the first three days were the acute viremic phase; and days four to six were the critical phase, followed by the recovery phase. The symptoms were intense fever for three days with intense headache and retro-orbital pain, he said. “If a patient is being sent home, we should teach him/her the warning signs – persistent vomiting, intense abdominal pain, reduced urine output and a state of delirium that should not be ignored,” he said.

Dr. Selvavinayagam added: “We need to be aware that there is a chance of an increase [in cases] if we don’t act, and hence, both the public and the government should act together.”